ALSACE TWP., Pa. — "Daisy Mae" is what the folks at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County are calling a puppy after she was brought in Wednesday in pretty rough shape.

"Unfortunately, this puppy was found after somebody witnessed somebody throw what looked like a trash bag over a mountain area in Alsace Township," said Cpl. Savannah Baller with the ARL. "What we're thinking is that she has some blunt force trauma to the head, potentially from being thrown down the mountain area, so we're suspecting a traumatic brain injury."

Animal control officers said the culprit tossed the bag with the puppy in it over a stone wall on Oak Lane, and it landed in the woods.

"It took some forethought to do it," said Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. David Beohm, a public information officer with PSP's Reading-based Troop L. "To put it in a bag, right, so it couldn't have been a spur of the moment thing."

Now, both the state police and the ARL are investigating the animal cruelty case.

"We do have a witness who described what they observed as a light-skinned male, exiting a red or maroon colored older style, potentially a Yukon or GMC, vehicle that was parked on Oak Lane," said Baller.

Officials said the vehicle traveled on Oak Lane down McKnight's Gap to Hampden Boulevard, but they aren't sure where it went from there. They are asking anyone with more information to contact the ARL.

They said most of the time when they get these types of calls, it's already too late.

"I can't even wrap my head around it," said Beohm. "There are places [in] Berks County, Animal Rescue League, that will take that puppy for you as opposed to just throwing it over the wall like a piece of garbage."

"Had this person not witnessed this," Baller said, "this dog would have had a tragic death."