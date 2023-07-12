WYOMISSING, Pa. – Yoga and puppies: It's the perfect combination to reduce stress.
PA Pit Stop Rescue of Berks County is now offering it as an event.
"People love coming out and doing the yoga," said Kat O'Mara, the nonprofit's fundraising coordinator. "The puppies usually crawl all over them, and it's just a fun time."
Residents and staff at Country Meadows of Wyomissing got to experience it Wednesday, thanks to the rescue organization and the adorable puppies currently in their care.
"For many of the residents and coworkers, this is an event that they have not experienced before," said Vi Schultz, the fitness director at the senior living community.
Schultz said they've done goat yoga before, but puppies are a whole new twist.
"I will admit that it was more like 5% yoga, 95% puppies," she said. "That's OK because it was 100% smiles."
PA Pit Stop Rescue is hoping those smiles may lead to some adoptions.
"Once the people meet them, it's hard to say no to taking them home," O'Mara said.
"A lot of residents were able to reminisce on having puppies, and some still do," Shultz said. "We are a pet-friendly facility so some of the residents do have cats and dogs."
So, puppy yoga not only benefits humans, but the dogs as well. Namaste!