READING, Pa. — The police pursuit of a robbery suspect resulted in a crash on the Warren Street Bypass in Reading early Wednesday afternoon.
The Wyomissing police said their officers and Pennsylvania State Police troopers began the pursuit around 1 p.m. at North Park Road and Spring Street in Wyomissing.
The vehicle chase ended about three miles away, when the suspect's car crashed on the eastbound side of the bypass, also designated as Route 12, between the River Road and Route 61 interchanges.
But the suspect, identified by the police as Chad Goldsborough, didn't give up there. They said he got out of the car and led officers on a brief foot chase along nearby train tracks before they could collar him.
An ambulance took both Goldsborough and his passenger to Reading Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
In addition to the warrant for his arrest on robbery charges in Reading, Goldsborough is facing charges associated with the pursuit, according to the Wyomissing police.