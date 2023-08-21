READING, Pa. – During an informal discussion Monday night, members of Reading City Council raised quality-of-life issues in the aftermath of two deaths that occurred over the weekend: one on the river and the other during the annual Duryea Hillclimb race on Skyline Drive.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz started off the conversation saying she was aware of a "lot of intense activity going on at Pagoda."
"Last week, we had a very intense discussion about the situation on the riverfront and the situation and action plan along Skyline Drive," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "Unfortunately, we saw a tragedy down on the river and unfortunately at the race."
On Saturday night, a man was found dead in the water near the Schuylkill River's Bertolet Fishing Dock.
On Saturday afternoon, a driver was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree during the race's time trials on Skyline Drive.
Goodman-Hinnershitz said the outcome of the accident resulted in intense activity at the overlook near List Road.
"There needed to be arrests being made," she said. "I had information from people that were still lawfully camping at the tower at the end of the racing event that let me know what was going on."
"But what happened with all those, probably hundreds, of people that were gathering on List Road?" Goodman-Hinnershitz asked. "What is our solution? Oh, we're going to clean up their mess after they leave, using city resources to do that. They didn't clean up. It was horrible."
Managing Director William Heim said this issue is complex and will require a private discussion.
"The discussion that needs to be had must be done offline (in a closed-door executive session) because there's a lot of complexities associated with this, especially in the enforcement realm," Heim said.
However, council President Donna Reed pressed on and said she just finds the problems in the city hard to understand.
"The quality of life is absolutely being impacted — the ecological quality of life, the environmental quality of life and the folks that have to hear ridiculous music at ridiculous times," Reed said.
Reed said the noise throughout the city is absurd.
"I understand our police are doing a great job, and they're really taxed for the times that they can be on site, but it just seems that there's just such a terrible lack of civility and kindness towards each other, and that this is considered OK," Reed said.
Reed cited incidents of loud music throughout the city and dirt bikes running through red lights.
"And it's not because I'm a certain age and culture," Reed added. "It's because it's wrong, and there's really no reason people can't live in peace with each other."
Councilwoman Melissa Ventura added that she agreed with what the other councilwomen had said and added the problem of speeding on city streets.
"I'm on my porch (on 13th Street) most of the time, and it's insane," Ventura said. "We have no way of enforcing speeding in the city. We're not enforcing it, and it's out of control."
Heim confirmed that the city police do not have a means to enforce the speeding.
"State legislators have promised for years to allow our local police to use radar," Heim said. "We're the only state in the entire United States where local police cannot use radar. They keep promising us. They keep saying we're getting close, but we still don't have the legal use of radar."
Reed said that council needs to take a public stand without making it anti-administration or anti-police.
"People can stand on the steps of Reading High for a variety of issues, which have all been admirable," Reed said. "There should be a way we can all stand together for something like this. We can do that. And I just believe as well that we need to take action on actually being able to enforce (laws)."
Reed said council needs to make the state legislators in Berks County aware of the issue.
"Let's try and keep this conversation going, and figure out a way we can make this work," Reed concluded.