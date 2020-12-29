READING, Pa. - For those who like to go out and express themselves through songs and stories, the pandemic continues to create challenges.
"Those were places where we would expect to go and to have fun and express ourselves and gather with people we love," said Jessie Hornberger, one of the hosts.
Then, the Berks County Quarantine Open Mic Facebook page was created by musicians looking for an outlet.
"As a musician, you kind of live on those gigs, on those moments, not just financially but emotionally, too," said Mandy Mawson, also a host. "It brings you to a really dark place, and when the quarantine open mic started, I found myself pouring hours and hours into this project."
In addition to many Berks County musicians and singers sharing their talents on the open mic page, daytime storytelling sessions are also being done for families.
"Thank you so much that you've been running this, because it's what keeps our kids feeling hopeful and having something to do," Hornberger said.
The page, like the pandemic itself, has lasted a lot longer than many expected, but through the music, karaoke, storytelling and virtual gathering space, it continues to give many hope, with a lineup already slated for New Year's Eve.
"It really gave me a sense of purpose," Mawson said, "and every morning I woke up and I felt like I had something to look forward to something to work towards."