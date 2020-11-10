READING, Pa. - Volunteers spent the afternoon distributing meals to people in need during the 12th annual People First event in southwest Reading.

This year's program had to be modified due to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the Queen City Family Restaurant on Lancaster Avenue would serve sit-down meals. Instead, the restaurant and 12 other organizations gave out pre-packaged meals.

Helping Harvest, the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness, and Immanuel United Church of Christ helped plan the distribution.

