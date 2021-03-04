READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners were criticized by members of the public on Thursday for not being transparent about recent activity surrounding the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township.
The center is one of three such facilities in the United States where the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency detains families with children who are seeking asylum.
On Sunday, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey revealed that all individuals had been released from the facility.
Last Thursday, as part of their consent agenda, the commissioners approved sending a letter of support to ICE for a white paper proposal for the center.
While Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt voted against the motion, the commissioners did not provide any details about the proposal.
The county's role is to lease the facility to the federal government – a role that has been frequently criticized by public commenters at the commissioners' weekly meetings.
Reading resident Celine Schrier questioned where the commissioners' public accountability is in regard to the detention center.
"You know what public opinion has been," Schrier said. "It has been made crystal clear over the years. Despite this, you have ignored your constituents and continued a legal battle to ensure its operation, which has been illegal since its license failed renewal in 2016. You are accountable to us. Release the proposal, and begin the healing process for our community."
Andrew Palamara, another city resident, asked what the plans are for the future of the detention center.
"Why not repurpose the detention center for a public mental health facility to transition and provide essential care to our people instead of criminalizing them?" Palamara asked. "Have you considered other options, such as a public drug rehabilitation center to help Berks combat the opioid crisis? You owe us answers, and this process has been entirely undemocratic. It clearly communicates that the commissioners continue to lack basic respect for the community at large and our voices."
Frequent commenter Becky Ellis, who is also an elected member of the Reading School Board, demanded to know what was in the letter of support.
"Why are you being so secretive as per the content?" Ellis asked. "The content of that letter should be public knowledge."
"If there are no longer families in that building, [why] are you still maintaining a relationship with ICE instead of humanely repurposing the Berks [County] Residential Center so that it is no longer used to imprison immigrants?" Ellis asked. "End the lease with ICE."
Christine M. Sadler, the county's solicitor, issued a statement to clarify the issue.
"We received many questions on the white paper proposal and the letter of support that was on last week's agenda," Sadler said. "The white paper proposal was completed and submitted by ICE officials. The county is not in possession of the white paper proposal."
Sadler said the letter of support was an attachment to the white paper proposal.
"Per the direction the county received from ICE officials yesterday (Wednesday), we are not permitted to release the letter of support that was part of the packet," Sadler said. "All requests for that document must be directed to the federal government via a Freedom of Information Act request."
Sadler added that more details will be made available as soon as permission is received from the federal government.
"At this point in time," Sadler concluded, "we are not authorized to make any further comments on the topic."
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach reminded residents that this is not something new.
"This is consistent with the contract we had with the feds," Leinbach said. "Media inquiries have always been turned over to ICE and the feds. Folks can make a federal right-to-know request."