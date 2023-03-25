WEST READING, Pa. - The R.M. Palmer Company issued the following statement Saturday via their website:

Dear R.M. Palmer Company Employees:

The tragic events that occurred on Friday have had a profound impact on all of us at R.M. Palmer, and we appreciate the outpouring of support as all of us continue to deal with the loss of our friends and coworkers. We offer our heartfelt condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and hope those injured will recover quickly.

We have always viewed our employees as family and are focused now more than ever on providing any support we can to you and the families of employees directly affected by this tragedy. As we work to identify all those in need, we have established the following crisis hotline for anyone who needs support:

Phone: 610-374-5224x539 (staffed 10am-11pm daily)

We will also be offering grief counseling to all employees who would like such assistance, and will provide information as soon as it is available.

In the aftermath of the explosion and subsequent loss of electricity at the facility, our computer and phone systems have been disabled and we are diligently working to restore them as quickly as possible. It may also take us some time to regain entry into sections of the facility, so we will let everyone know as soon as it is safe to return. Until then, the plant on S 2nd Avenue will remain closed and inaccessible.

We thank all of the first responders and the West Reading community for their assistance at this time. They continue to work on the site and we are cooperating fully to meet all of their requests.

We know you have many questions and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

The R M Palmer Company