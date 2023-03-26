WEST READING, Pa. - A group of R.M. Palmer employees will meet at 4 p.m. at the American Diner on Penn Ave, West Reading, and then walk to the site of the explosion. They plan to set off balloons for the victims.

American Diner is also donating all of its profits today to the West Reading Fire Department.

"On Friday, our community experienced a tremendous loss as the R. M. Palmer Company suffered an explosion. Rescue crews have been working nonstop since the explosion occurred to save lives. We are donating 100% of our profits on Sunday to first responders from both the police and fire departments to support their efforts. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with all of those involved in this tragedy. Please join us and support the cause," said American Diner on a Facebook post.