1:51 First RM Palmer wrongful death lawsuit filed Loved ones of Judith Lopez-Moran, one of the victims who died, filed the lawsuit hoping to get some answers as to what caused the explosion.

WEST READING, Pa. - The R.M. Palmer Company issued a statement acknowledging the first wrongful death lawsuit filed in the wake of the deadly explosion at their West Reading facility last month.

The statement, issued Thursday via Palmer's website, did not directly address the wrongful death lawsuit recently filed by the family of victim of Judith Lopez-Moran. It stated that the company is assisting in the investigation and that it is unable to comment on pending litigation.

The statement in its entirety:

The R.M. Palmer Company remains devastated by this tragedy and by the loss of our friends and colleagues. Our employees and their families have been the foundation for our business since our founding in 1948, and we have prided ourselves on a culture focused on making the company and local community a better place to work and live. We are inspired by the determination and strength of the West Reading community through these difficult times.

As it has been throughout our history, our focus remains on supporting our employees and our community, and we are committed to continuing to do so. We are grateful for the overwhelming support we continue to receive, both directly to the company and to our employees and their families, from local organizations as well as our peers and business partners in the confectionery industry.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which has jurisdiction over hazardous materials transported by pipeline, has taken the lead federal role in investigating this incident. The NTSB has asked Palmer and natural gas provider UGI Utilities, Inc. to assist in this federal investigation. Because we have been asked to assist in this federal investigation, under applicable federal regulations, we are precluded from commenting on anything related to the ongoing investigation, including any allegations that may be made in litigation relating to the incident. Our employees’ safety and health has always been, and will continue to be, of paramount importance.