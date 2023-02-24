READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Friday that single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale March 3 starting at 9 a.m.

The full 69-game home slate will be available for purchase. Fans can call 610-370-BALL, visit the FirstEnergy Stadium box office or go to rphils.com/tickets

The ball club also welcomes fans to FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday, March 4 for the R-Phils annual ticketpalooza, where fans can pick up their season tickets and mini plans. In addition, the box office will be open 10 a.m. to noon for single-game ticket purchases and fans can grab the newest R-Phils gear at the team store.

Opening Day at FirstEnergy Stadium is April 11 at 6:45 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats.

The R-Phils also announced their 2023 full list of game promotions. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 11 at 6:45 vs Hartford: The first 3,000 adults in attendance will receive a "Reading Alumni" commemorative t-shirt, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph, Feesers and The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

Friday, April 14 at 6:45 vs Hartford: The first 1,500 adults in attendance will receive an "America's Classic Ballpark 2023 renovation commemorative cup, thanks to Pepsi.

Saturday, April 15 at 5:15 vs Hartford: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive a "2023 R-Phils Team Photo and Home Schedule," thanks to Feesers.

Sunday, April 16 at 3:15 vs Hartford: The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a "Reading Hot Dogs T-Shirt," thanks to Hi-Line Merchandising.

Tuesday, April 25 at 11:00 vs Altoona: The 20th-Annual Morning Game; which will feature a "Reading Keystones" throwback hat for the first 2,000 adults in attendance, thanks to Reading Hospital. Additionally, this game will feature a "Kegs and Eggs" festival on the deck.

Friday, April 28 at 6:45 vs Altoona: Post-game Fireworks presented by Savage Auto Group.

Saturday, April 29 at 6:45 vs Altoona: Post-game Fireworks presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Stoney Creek Rentals and PA Army National Guard.

Sunday, April 30 at 3:15 vs Altoona: R-Phils Character Meet and Greet, in addition to an autograph and photo session for all kids, starting at 2:00 thanks to ROG Orthodontics.

Tuesday, May 9 at 11:00 vs New Hampshire: School Kid Education Day.

Tuesday, May 11 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Nurse Week Celebration.

Friday, May 12 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Visions Federal Credit Union.

Saturday, May 13 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Adams, LeVentura and Associates.

Sunday, May 14 at 5:15 vs New Hampshire: Celebrate Mother's Day with an "R-Phils Pink Hat" for the first 1,500 women, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Additionally, you can have the name of a loved one who has fought breast cancer on the back of an R-Phils jersey. More information can be found here.

Tuesday, May 23 at 11:00 vs Harrisburg: School Kid Educations Day.

Thursday, May 25 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Stoney Creek Rentals and Alvernia University.

Friday, May 26 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg: Post-game fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia dealer.

Saturday, May 27 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph.

Sunday, May 28 at 5:15 vs Harrisburg: Appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, presented by PA Virtual Charter School.

Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: The first 2,000 adults in attendance will receive a "Reading Keystones" throwback jersey t-shirt, thanks to Berks County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Thursday, June 8 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks.

Friday, June 9 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical.

Saturday, June 10 at 6:45 vs Binghamton: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Diamond Credit Union.

Sunday, June 11 at 5:15 vs Binghamton: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive a "Reading Hot Dogs" commemorative pennant, thanks to Bayada Pediatrics. Additionally, fans can bring their cameras for photo day.

Tuesday, June 13 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, presented by Essig Plumbing and Heating.

Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Military Appreciation Night, thanks to Savage 61 Auto Group. Additionally, you can have the name of a loved one who has served on the back of an R-Phils jersey. The special jerseys the team will wear will honor 25 different service members. The first 25 families and friends that purchase 20 or more tickets in reserved seating or a picnic area for this game will have the opportunity to have a loved one recognized on a jersey for no additional charge.

Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Post-game fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Biological Specialty Company and Berks Technical Institute.

Friday, June 16 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Ehrlich "Your Local Pest Control Experts."

Saturday, June 17 at 6:45 vs Hartford: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph.

Sunday, June 18 at 5:15 vs Hartford: The first 2,000 men in attendance will receive a Father's Day "R-Phils #1 Dad" Bucket Hat, thanks to Redner's Markets/Nasoya Kimchi.

Wednesday, June 28 at 7:00 vs Richmond: R-Phils "Fightin Cancer" Night, thanks to Penn State Children's Hospital. Additionally, you can have the name of a loved one who has battled cancer on the back of an R-Phils jersey. The special jerseys the team will wear will honor 25 different individuals who have fought cancer members. The first 25 families and friends that purchase 20 or more tickets in reserved seating or a picnic area for this game will have the opportunity to have a loved one recognized on a jersey for no additional charge.

Thursday, June 29 at 7:00 vs Richmond: Post-game fireworks.

Friday, June 30 at 7:00 vs Richmond: Appearance by Comedian, Radio Personality and Musician Richard Christy with a photo session available. Additionally, post-game fireworks thanks to Fleetwood Bank, Stoney Creek Rentals, Whiskers Barber Company, Grifols Biomat Plasma Center, Mount Penn Sports Cars, B&L Ott Heating and Air Conditioning and Amity Shirt Factory.

Saturday, July 1, at 6:45 vs Richmond: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history.

Sunday, July 2 at 5:15 vs Richmond: The first 2,000 kids in attendance will receive a "2023 R-Phils Player Card Set," thanks to Berks Packing.

Monday, July 3 at 6:45 vs Richmond: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to PA Lottery.

Friday, July 14 at 7:00 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Countryside Fuel.

Saturday, July 15 at 6:45 vs Portland: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429.

Sunday, July 16 at 5:15 vs Portland: The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive an "Alec Bohm Photo T-Shirt," thanks to Hi-Line Merchandising/Philly Drinkers.

Tuesday, July 25 at 12:00 vs Binghamton: Camp Kid Day Game.

Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II.

Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute.

Friday, July 28 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer Charles Wright with a photo session available. Special ticket packages are available with limited edition Charles Wright Double-Bobble Head. More information can be found here. Additionally, Post-game fireworks, thanks to PSECU.

Saturday, July 29 at 6:45 vs Binghamton: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history.

Sunday, July 30 at 5:15 vs Binghamton: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive an "Aaron Nola Bobble Head," thanks to Redner's Markets and Quick Stops.

Tuesday, August 15 at 7:00 vs Somerset: The first 1,500 adults (21+) will receive a "Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt."

Wednesday, August 16 at 7:00 vs Somerset: The first 2,000 adults in attendance will receive an "Andrew Painter Top Prospect Bobble Head," thanks to FirstEnergy.

Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 vs Somerset: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Riverfront Federal Credit Union.

Friday, August 18 at 7:00 vs Somerset: Appearance by Television Actor Leslie Baker (aka "Stanley Hudson") with a photo session available. Special ticket packages available with limited edition "Florida Stanley" Bobble Head, special pre-game VIP Meet and Greet and more.

Saturday, August 19 at 6:45 vs Somerset: 25th Annual Harley Night, which will feature an "R-Phils Harley Game Cap" for the first 2,500 adults in attendance, thanks to Classic Harley Davidson. There will also be post-game fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation.

Sunday, August 20 at 5:15 vs Somerset: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive a "Bryson Stott Bobble Head," thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph's 150th Anniversary Celebration.

Thursday, August 31 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks and Recovery Awareness Night, thanks to Easy Does It, Inc.

Friday, September 1 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School and Alvernia University.

Saturday, September 2 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Penn State Berks.

Sunday, September 3 at 5:15 vs New Hampshire: Appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, thanks to Feesers.

Tuesday, September 5 at 6:45 vs Portland: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Pride Night "R-Phils Rainbow Rally Towel," thanks to Kutztown University and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University.

Friday, September 8 at 6:45 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to your local Kia dealers.

Saturday, September 9 at 6:45 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group.

Sunday, September 10 at 5:15 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Penske.

More information on tickets and promotions can be found here.