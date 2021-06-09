READING, Pa. – You might be taking off your mask and making a list of all the things you missed in the past year. For some, it's a night out at the FirstEnergy Stadium with family.
"We are super excited to not have to wear a mask, right?" Reading Fightin Phils fan Catrina Mehallic asked her daughter. "She doesn't like to wear masks so we are super excited to not wear a mask and come out and enjoy the night with our family."
Fully vaccinated Fightin Phils fans freely roamed about Baseballtown, without masks, and the park could fit as many fans as it wanted.
"We love baseball," said Tyler Calkins. "We are here every game we get a chance to be and it being full capacity is just great."
According to management, the stadium's biggest crowds so far have been during high school baseball playoff games, but they're planning some events deeper into the summer to hopefully bring out more people.
"Later in the summer — July, August, September — it'll feel a little more normal," said General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "We will have all those town nights, chamber nights, et cetera."
Those special nights at the ballpark, usually planned out months in advance, couldn't be, due to the uncertainty of future COVID-19 restrictions. Now with those lifted, the potential for higher ticket sales returns.
"I hope families will want to get back to normal," Hunsicker said. "I know my family, we just wanna go do the stuff we used to do sometimes we forget what that is."
Team officials counted themselves among the few that were able to pay 100% of their staff through the season that wasn't in 2020 and are looking forward to the months ahead.