FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils are happy announce they will begin operating at 100% capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium in June. 

Emily Messina, R-Phils Media Relations/Broadcasting Manager says FirstEnergy Stadium will begin operating at 100% capacity during their June 8th homestand. The 7:05 p.m. game will be against the Hartford Yard Goats. 

The announcement follows the news that Pennsylvania will soon lift almost all of its COVID-19 mitigation orders.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration released on Tuesday that effective at 12:01 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, the state is lifting caps on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as capacity limits.

