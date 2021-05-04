READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils are happy announce they will begin operating at 100% capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium in June.
Emily Messina, R-Phils Media Relations/Broadcasting Manager says FirstEnergy Stadium will begin operating at 100% capacity during their June 8th homestand. The 7:05 p.m. game will be against the Hartford Yard Goats.
The announcement follows the news that Pennsylvania will soon lift almost all of its COVID-19 mitigation orders.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration released on Tuesday that effective at 12:01 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, the state is lifting caps on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as capacity limits.