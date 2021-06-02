READING, Pa. – As questions swirl around the future of the Reading Fightin Phils, the team's general manager took to YouTube to shed light on what's at stake in Baseballtown.
"We've been here for a very long time and we have no intention of ever leaving Reading," said Scott Hunsicker in the video posted Tuesday night. "It wouldn't be us that would be moving the team anyway since this is our home."
As a licensee of Major League Baseball, the R-Phils are subject to stadium facility requirements. Currently, FirstEnergy Stadium does not meet those requirements.
If the requirements are not met by 2023, it is possible that MLB could terminate the Phils' license in Reading. At that point, Hunsicker said, MLB could give the license to someone else in another city.
"So it wouldn't be us moving the team," said Hunsicker. "It would be just the opposite of that — it would be us potentially losing our license."
Hunsicker noted that most of the stadium deficiencies are related to player health and wellness requirements, including the size of locker rooms, the size of the weight room, and health and nutrition areas.
"We know there are other stadiums around the country that might meet those requirements," Hunsicker said. "I know in the state of Pennsylvania, Williamsport and State College were contracted and do not have an affiliated ball club this year, and I know Trenton, New Jersey, does not have a Double-A-affiliated ball park any longer. So we are very mindful of the risks here if we are unable to renovate FirstEnergy Stadium."
State and city lawmakers tell 69 News they are exploring funding opportunities to help the team. State lawmakers have put a price tag on the upgrades at up to 15 million.
Hunsicker expressed hope that the team's history of partnerships with Reading and with the state will provide the basis for collaboration and support in tackling this latest challenge.
"We'll keep working with our elected officials, and we're certainly willing to stand side by side and put in our fair share right alongside with the City of Reading," Hunsicker said. "We're hopeful that the State of Pennsylvania can come and help us as well."