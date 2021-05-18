Reading Fightin Phils R-Phils FirstEnergy Stadium

The Reading Fightin Phils at the 2021 season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

 Joe Ducey | 69 News

READING, Pa. | The Reading Fightin Phils are inviting all local beer lovers to their beer-themed event of the baseball season.

Four Beerfest games will be hosted this season at the FirstEnergy Stadium, thanks to the R-Phils' 2021 craft beer partner, Beer Wall on Penn, according the team's press release. 

Tickets for Beerfest start at $34 per person, and include a collectible R-Phils sampling glass, access to a buffet at Bunbino’s Tailgate Seidel Auto Group Deck, two hours of beer sampling, and admission to the game, according to the team.

These events will take place on June 10, July 8, August 12 and September 8, said the team. They also announced that this summer’s Beerfests will feature beers from local Pennsylvania breweries, including some right in Berks County.

The R-Phils stated that more information about the event, such as team match ups, as well as options for purchasing tickets, will be released soon, and could be found on their website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.