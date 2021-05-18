READING, Pa. | The Reading Fightin Phils are inviting all local beer lovers to their beer-themed event of the baseball season.
Four Beerfest games will be hosted this season at the FirstEnergy Stadium, thanks to the R-Phils' 2021 craft beer partner, Beer Wall on Penn, according the team's press release.
Tickets for Beerfest start at $34 per person, and include a collectible R-Phils sampling glass, access to a buffet at Bunbino’s Tailgate Seidel Auto Group Deck, two hours of beer sampling, and admission to the game, according to the team.
These events will take place on June 10, July 8, August 12 and September 8, said the team. They also announced that this summer’s Beerfests will feature beers from local Pennsylvania breweries, including some right in Berks County.
The R-Phils stated that more information about the event, such as team match ups, as well as options for purchasing tickets, will be released soon, and could be found on their website.