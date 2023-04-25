READING, Pa.- The R-Phils pre-game festivities started with a smooth singer followed by a morning stroll around the field.

"Last year we did it for the first time together," said Rick Tocci, who was at the game with his son, Peter.

The father/son duo says it was a great day to be out. "[I liked] Just being on the field and being where the players get to be every day," said Peter Tocci.

Today marked the 20th morning game for the R Phils.

"I'm on my lunch break. I just came for the hot dogs," said Dave Scalese, who was there with friends.

Several folks in a group of recent retirees said it was the first year they were able to come to the early game.

Others, like Gerard Tyson, have been there in the past.

"It's baseball," said Tyson. "Doesn't matter what time of day. It's baseball."

No matter the excuse, whether to spend time outside, watch the sport, or come for the food, it was a lovely morning in Baseballtown.

There are a few other morning games on the schedule this year.