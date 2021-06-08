READING, Pa. | At FirstEnergy Stadium, it's not so much about adding anything on, but taking things away.
"We actually didn't have to do anything special, we just had to remove everything that we had done special," said General Manager Scott Hunsicker.
What's special about a Tuesday night game in late spring against the Hartford Yard Goats is that the stadium will no longer be under limited capacity restrictions due to the pandemic, and those fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask.
"Hopefully for people to come to an R-Phils game, is sort of their families symbol of normal," said Hunsicker. "I hope they come back, give it a try and realize they like it."
FirstEnergy Stadium can hold up to 10,000 people, and so far the staff members say their biggest crowds have only been high school baseball games, but the team is lining up community event nights this summer and are hoping to bring more people in.
Officials say however, they understand it takes time coming out of the pandemic.
"You gotta retrain people's brains," noted Hunsicker. "It was like a year of solitude where we didn't want to be around people. We wanted to be in our own house. It's a process."