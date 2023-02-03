READING, Pa. – The Reading Fightin Phils are preparing for the 2023 season virtually.
They hosted the first session of their "Baseballtown Charities Phillies Winter Caravan" online for fans.
The voice of the R-Phils Bob McCool spoke with current Phillies player Darick Hall.
They're also holding an online auction for unique sports collectibles. That includes a Ryan Howard garden gnome bobblehead and a Ryan Madson statue.
Bidding runs through March 2, as do the sessions, which include:
- Feb. 9: Dusty Wathan.
- Feb. 16: Dave Lundquist.
- Feb. 23: Mick Abel.
- Mar. 2: Aaron Nola.
The Caravan can be viewed on the team's social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram Story, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.