READING, Pa. – The Reading Fightin Phils are preparing for the 2023 season virtually.

They hosted the first session of their "Baseballtown Charities Phillies Winter Caravan" online for fans.

The voice of the R-Phils Bob McCool spoke with current Phillies player Darick Hall.

They're also holding an online auction for unique sports collectibles. That includes a Ryan Howard garden gnome bobblehead and a Ryan Madson statue.

Bidding runs through March 2, as do the sessions, which include: 

The Caravan can be viewed on the team's social media channels, including FacebookInstagram StoryTwitterTwitch and YouTube

Scroll down for comments if available