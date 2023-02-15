READING, Pa. - The R-Phils are celebrating a milestone in their stadium renovation project as it continues. On Wednesday they topped out the steel structure and said there are more exciting upgrades to come.

"All milestones are worth celebrating," said Scott Hunsicker, general manager of the Reading Fightin Phils. "Over the next two weeks it will really come together and look like a fully finished building, at least on this side."

Hunsicker said renovations will be finished in 2024.

The event center will feature a second-floor space, allowing up to 550 people to enjoy the view of the ballpark. It will be used for weddings, banquets and other large gatherings during home games and when the team is away.

"That second floor is gonna be an incredible community gathering spot," said Hunsicker.

The project includes upgrades that are required by Major League Baseball and is being funded by the city, county and state. Some of the money is from the covid relief measure known as the American Rescue Plan.

There are plans for new locker rooms, batting cages, female locker rooms, and weight rooms, on top of more to enhance the player experience.

"You know, the facilities were fine when I arrived in 1992, but athletes are training differently today and support staff that help them train are larger and need better facilities," said Hunsicker.

The R-Phils tell us LED lights are being installed for this upcoming season, which will flash when there are homeruns and other exciting moments. The first game of the season is scheduled for April 11th.