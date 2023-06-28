READING, Pa. – The Reading Fightin Phils started their homestand raising awareness for cancer Wednesday night.
The team held its Fightin Cancer Night in partnership with Penn State Health Children's Hospital.
Former Phillie Danny Jackson's scheduled appearance had to be postponed because of flight delays.
The team still wore special jerseys with the last name of either a cancer survivor or a loved one who died of the disease.
After the game, the players gave their jerseys to the families they represented on the field.