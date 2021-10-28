READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils and T-Mobile hired a local food truck to serve free lunch to first responders at FirstEnergy Stadium on this beautiful fall Thursday.
"They can go up and get whatever they want for lunch," said Anthony Pignetti, the R-Phils' executive director of business development. "They also have a chance to win a $100 DoorDash gift card at the T Mobile table."
The gesture is in honor of National First Responders Day. They wanted to do something special for the people who serve our community every day.
"The first responders, what they do every single day is so important," Pignetti said. "I mean, from the firefighters to the police officers to anyone working in an ambulance, it's so important."
Firefighters, police and medical personnel showed up. Reading police Lt. Lance Lillis said it means a lot.
"We always feel a little stressed out going call to call, squeezing in lunch here, there and everywhere," Lillis shared. "On a day like this, where it's provided to us and we get a minute to take a break and come eat, is much greatly appreciated."
Pignetti said the ballpark has a First Responders Appreciation Day annually. Thursday's lunch was just another way to say thank you.
"They are the real superheroes here," Pignetti said. "They are the ones that are helping out and keeping things going, so we appreciate them very much."