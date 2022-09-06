READING, Pa. — If you need one more sign that we're in the final innings of summer, take a look at the Reading Fightin Phils' schedule

The R-Phils are set to begin their last homestand of the season Tuesday night, weather permitting. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in Baseballtown for six games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The first pitch for the first five games is set for 6:45 p.m.; Sunday's home finale has a start time of 5:15 p.m.

Fans attending Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's games can use any unused R-Phils ticket to score a general admission seat.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday's games will conclude with fireworks over the ballpark.

Next week, the Fightins will close out their season with a trip to Altoona and six games against the Curve.

And while the R-Phils' bats will be quiet during the off-season, plenty of other tools will be put to use at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The team will be getting to work on a multi-million-dollar construction and renovation project that will bring the 61-year-old ballpark up to Major League Baseball standards before 2023's opening day.

The work will include the addition of a commissary with a dining area, a larger weight room, expanded clubhouses and dugouts, and locker rooms for female coaches and female umpires.

And speaking of 2023, the Fightins unveiled last week the home portion of next season's schedule. They will begin play on the road and then return to Baseballtown on Tuesday, April 11, for their home opener against the Hartford Yard Goats.