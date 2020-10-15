READING, Pa. - While 2020's baseball season has come and gone without the R-Phils taking the field, FirstEnergy Stadium has still been a popular place to visit for a variety of events this year.
Now in the works are a pair of trick-or-treat and Halloween movie nights for families to enjoy at the ballpark.
The first is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, followed by the second on Friday, Oct. 30. The gates on both days will open at 5 p.m., with the trick-or-treating set to take place until 6:30. That will be followed by a screening of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
The cost is $2 per person, and those interested in attending are encouraged to buy their passes in advance on the Reading Fightin Phils website. A portion of the proceeds will go to Baseballtown Charities.
The team's merchandise store will be open, as will be the stadium's concessions stands for dinner and drinks.
Everyone is encouraged to dress in costume or Halloween attire.