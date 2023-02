READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils are gearing up for the 2023 season.

FirstEnergy Stadium will have lots going on this Saturday, March 4.

It starts with a job fair from 9-11 a.m.

Then from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., people and groups can try out to perform the national anthem.

Fans can also pick-up season tickets during that time, and individual game tickets will be on sale. The team store will be open from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a 20% off discount.

The R-Phils open the 2023 season on April 11.