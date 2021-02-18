FirstEnergy Stadium - Reading Fightin Phils - R-Phils - Baseballtown
Matt Roth | 69 News

READING, Pa. - It's the day baseball fans in Berks County have been waiting for.

After a year without baseball, the Reading Fightin Phils announced Thursday that they will begin their 2021 season at FirstEnergy Stadium on May 4 against the Erie SeaWolves.

"Fans will be welcomed back into America’s Classic Ballpark!" the team declared in its announcement, although it didn't say whether there will be a limit on attendance at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In an effort to limit the teams' travel during the pandemic, the season will play out as weekly series against the same opponent, with 10 six-game series at home and 10 on the road. Games will be played Tuesday through Sunday, with the teams having off every Monday.

The last R-Phils game at home will be Sept. 12. They will close out their 2021 season on the road against the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton, New York, on Sept. 19.

Advanced bookings for season tickets mini plans, ticket book packages, and group outings are now available. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. 

The Fightins said they will also announce later their 2021 promotional schedule.

