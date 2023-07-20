READING, Pa.- An important groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Reading Area Community College that will help the school grow in a big way.

"This is an incredible moment in RACC's history, and this is a very important day for the healthcare community," said Tony DeMarco, vice president of college advancement at RACC.

The school celebrated the groundbreaking of what will be known as Weitz Healthcare Pavilion, a project that has been an important goal for the college.

"We advocated for this project for the City of Reading and the importance of training healthcare workers," DeMarco explained.

"Today's event truly did validate the amazing support that Reading Area Community College has within this community," said RACC president Susan Looney.

The construction will be a phased program taking place on part of the building while classes are continuing to be held.

"We're kind of building the plane as we fly it," said Looney. "It will be state of the art when this is finished. It will actually look, in many cases, exactly like an emergency room hospital."

The renovations will allow the college to double its current healthcare departments and develop and offer several programs in the field.

"These are not just nurses, and we're going to train a ton of nurses, but nurses' aid, phlebotomy, taking the blood, lab technicians, histotechnologists, studying the cultures, and about 15 other specialties that we all need," said DeMarco.

Students getting degrees in these areas will help to fill roles at hospitals, medical centers and senior care centers.

"We need our community leaders to make those philanthropic contributions that will make this project reach its final goal," DeMarco said.