READING, Pa. — From its original home in Reading's old Northmont School to its now-sprawling campus along the Schuylkill River, Reading Area Community College has certainly earned its place in the community.
"RACC is so important to this community," said Susan Looney, the college's president. "We actually consider ourselves 'the community's college.'"
Looney said RACC provides opportunities for students to continue their education at an affordable cost and still have the opportunity to move on.
"Students can start here and go anywhere," Looney said. "We have outstanding articulation agreements, which allow students who graduate from RACC to then transfer, many times, with lots and lots of scholarship money."
2021 marks a half-century the college has served the community. It's celebrating the 50th anniversary with a number of different events throughout the year.
"Three Dog Night is coming tomorrow (Saturday) night to the Miller Center, 50 years with Three Dog Night," said Tony DeMarco, RACC's vice president of advancement.
So far this year, the school has held a welcome-back picnic for students, staff and faculty. It's holding a fun run along the river, and in November, it will hold a gala at the DoubleTree Hotel with Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, to raise money for scholarships.
"We're going to honor today's students and the students of the future who have the world in front of them, and we're going to open the doors to so many opportunities that night," said DeMarco. "We're going to raise a lot of money."
With a student count of fewer than 300 in the 1970s to around 8,000 today, administrators said big things are on the horizon.