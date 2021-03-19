READING, Pa. — Recent and soon-to-be graduates of Reading Area Community College will get the chance to accept their diplomas in person this spring.
RACC announced Friday afternoon that it will offer in-person commencement ceremonies for its 2020 and 2021 graduates at the Santander Arena in center city on May 7.
"We at RACC were determined, after having to postpone ceremonies during the height of the pandemic in 2020, to have an in-person ceremony this May if it was at all possible within health and safety protocols for our graduates and their families," Susan D. Loony, RACC's president, said in a statement.
Students who are eligible to graduate are required to register for graduation by April 16.
RACC said it will observe CDC guidelines for large gatherings. The number of guests that graduates will be able to invite has not yet been determined, the school said.
The ceremonies will be streamed live for graduates and their families who won't be able to attend.