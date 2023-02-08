READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a request from Reading Area Community College for variances from the elevation requirements of the floodplain as defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

RACC is planning to convert the existing Weitz Hall into the Weitz Healthcare Pavilion, which will allow the school to double its enrollment in its health care program.

Ken Dearstyne, senior vice president of financial and administrative services for RACC, said the building is part of the college's master improvement plan.

The college is located within the commercial-core zoning district, but also lies within the institutional overlay district and within the special flood hazard overlay, as the college sits next to the Schuylkill River.

Reading Zoning Administrator Thomas Neff warned RACC officials that he would have to notify FEMA of any variance granted by the board.

"And that will trigger an investigation by FEMA on this application," Neff said. "FEMA requires various steps that are similar to zoning, and that there has to be unique physical circumstances to the property other than just being in the floodplain."

"It would look at something totally different than what you may be looking at as far as hardship," Neff explained. "FEMA says variances should only be issued by a community upon showing good and sufficient cause."

Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director for Reading, said it is Neff's job to interpret the zoning regulations, but that he, himself, represents the view of the administration.

"We are in support of this project, not only because of how magnificent this organization is and how important it is to the success of our community," Abodalo said. "When it's all completed, we'll actually contribute to filling the gap and the shortage of nurses in our community and possibly beyond that."

Abodalo called the FEMA floodplain regulations bureaucratic red tape.

He said he believes that there is an error in the calculations of the actual elevation level of the building and incorrect calculations on the FEMA map.

Wayne Bealer, chairman of the city planning commission, said elevations are not the only thing to be concerned about.

"The important thing is that we can't be looking at the elevations of what the banks of the Schuylkill River are, because the flooding in that area is actually caused by our stormwater system," Bealer said. "And that is what FEMA is looking at, and that is what the floodplain administrator is looking at."

City Council President Donna Reed said that while respecting the zoning administrator, she wanted the board to take into account the testimony on the importance of the renovations for the future of health care.

"The 2006 flood was certainly ameliorated by the existence of Blue Marsh and the regulation of water coming downstream from there," Reed said.

"We certainly value the importance of this expansion," she continued, "and we stand with them (RACC) in the hope that the zoning hearing board will respectfully grant their appeal that this work will make it (the building) a jewel along the river, and it will be so important to our city's future and to our workforce's future."

City Council recently awarded RACC $2 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding, specifically for this project.

Zoning board Chairman Philip Rabena acknowledged the importance of RACC to the community, but added that the board has to always look at the benefit versus the risk.

"And no matter what decision anybody ever makes, there's always a positive side to it, and there's always going to be a negative side," Rabena said, "and you have to figure out which one you want to work best."

In a related case, RACC requested zoning relief to expand an existing parking lot at 201 S. Front St. to 274 spaces from the current 57 spaces for the benefit of the more intense use expected at the new Weitz Healthcare Pavilion.

Decisions are expected to be made on March 8.