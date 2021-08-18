READING, Pa. — Police converged on the campus of Reading Area Community College for a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon, as students and staff were advised to shelter in a safe place.

RPD officers were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the first block of South Front Street, near where the Penn Street Bridge spans RACC's campus.

Initial reports from the scene were that a man was shot in the head and was being rushed to the trauma center at Reading Hospital. Officials have not yet identified the victim or said if he had any connection to the school.

RACC tweeted that the incident happened in front of its student union building. The school locked down the campus while the police secured the area. An alert could be heard instructing people to seek shelter in a safe location, secure doors, and stay away from windows as they await further instruction.

RACC tweeted an update about an hour later, saying that the lockdown had been lifted but that South Front Street remained closed for the police investigation.

Police have not yet released any information about the shooting. WFMZ's Tom Rader is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as information becomes available.

