READING, Pa. - Racers in Reading had great weather for the 15th annual Run 4 Sam 5K and 10K.

People lined up on the scenic Grings Mill canal path Sunday morning.

The race is in honor of former Schuylkill Valley High School cross country runner, Samuel Reed. He was hit and killed by a drunk driver while attending the University of Pittsburgh in 2007.

Proceeds from the race will fund a scholarship in his name.

Some money will also go towards improvements in the Grings Mill Park as well as donations to local charities.