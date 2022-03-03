WYOMISSING, Pa. — It looks like there will be "no vacancy" at the Radisson Hotel.
According to its parent company, Commonwealth Hotels, the long-standing Berks County mainstay in Wyomissing has closed for the "foreseeable future."
Since the 70s, the hotel on Paper Mill Road has had many lives; it was born as the Sheraton. Then, it evolved into the Crowne Plaza before recently becoming the Radisson.
The closure comes at a time when travel and events are beginning to pick back up, including Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, which was scheduled to host a jazz concert at the Radisson on April 1. Organizer John Ernesto said the hotel has been integral for Jazz Fest over the years.
"When the festival started in 1991. it was the main hotel for the festival," said Ernesto. "It was the host hotel, much like what the DoubleTree is today."
The hotel has also been a prime choice for out-of-towners and tourists.
"It's unfortunate," said Crystal Seitz of Visit Pa. Americana. "It's one of the hotels that is necessary in our area because of the banquet space that it had, as well as the number of rooms.
"My hope is that we can pick it up and some of our other outlying hotels where we have banquet space and meeting space," said Seitz.
Commonwealth Hotels told 69 News in a statement, in part, that it appreciates appreciate "the service and loyalty to everyone effected (sic) by these closures and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels."
The Radisson in Reading is Commonwealth's only property in Pennsylvania. According to its website, it manages 43 properties across 12 states, with the most located in neighboring Ohio.
The company said it is also assisting in relocating future guest reservations.