CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Animal Rescue League of Berks County could be on track to clearing its shelter in Cumru Township this weekend.
The Reading & Northern Railroad will pay the adoption fees of all shelter animals that are eligible to be adopted from the ARL on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 12-14.
The ARL said all adopters must still follow the regular process for adopting an animal, which includes completing an adoption profile and speaking with an adoption counselor to ensure the pet they select is a good match for their home, family, and lifestyle.
"We do not take any shortcuts when we host free adoption weekends," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's CEO. "We want to do everything we can to make sure that all of our pets ﬁnd great homes, no matter if their new family is paying for them or not."
The ARL will be open on Friday from 1 until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4:30 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The ARL has a virtual "line" on its website, where guests can check in when they arrive at the shelter and be notified by text when it's their turn to work with an adoption counselor.
The ARL said dog adopters should arrive with cash or a check for a $7 dog license and a dog collar and leash; cat adopters should also have a cat carrier.