BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- The rain is wreaking havoc on some weekend plans.

Some events happening in Berks County are planning to go on while others are playing it safe.

The wet weather is putting a damper on events like the West Reading Craft Pretzel and Beer Fest.

"We've done it on the street normally, but this year we're a little challenged with the weather so sadly we're cancelling the festival for the safety of our vendors and our participants," said Mark Ratcliffe, West Reading's Main Street Manager.

Tickets are still available for the craft beer tasting part of the event which will be held in the West Reading Motor Club garage. Some of the bands booked for the festival will be playing at Nitro Bar.

"We're also going to be celebrating the event with a special that we're doing, which will be a roast beef and beer cheese sauce sandwich on a pretzel roll to sort of help celebrate the pretzel event," said Adam Cocuzza, owner of Nitro Bar & West Reading Motor Club.

The Old Time Plow Boys Club says its spring show near Kutztown will go on despite the chance of rain. There won't be any plowing, but they say the steam tractors are all ready in place.

Levi Landis, executive director of the GoggleWorks, says he's adopted a rain or shine mentality for the Iron Pour and Forge Fest.

"Ultimately, we had all the performers ready from the Center for the Fine Arts at Albright, we had the iron pour artists ready to pour iron that evening so we feel confident that the community is going to want to come out," said Landis.