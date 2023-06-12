Many people — particularly those in the agriculture industry —are welcoming Monday's rain with open arms. This rain comes amid extremely dry conditions.
"As long as this continues, there's still hope to have a decent growing season," said Sarah Frame, extension educator with the Penn State Extension.
This latest rainfall is providing relief and hope to the agriculture industry in particular, all after seeing a dry growing season so far.
"This is a good start to recharge our very dry soils," Frame said.
She tells 69 News she does a lot of work with farmers.
"Many of them have had to park their planters because they can't get them in the ground to finish planting corn and soybeans," Frame said.
After this, she said farmers should be able to get back into the field and finish planting. The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows Berks County as being in the moderate drought phase. Frame said this year has been unique with drought conditions happening earlier.
"Which is kind of better than a mid-summer drought because the weather is cooler, so the plants aren't quite as stressed," said Frame.
It's a step in the right direction that is not washing away a dry season just yet.
"We are still going to be a few inches behind in rainfall compared to an average or a typical year," said Frame.
Frame said we will need more rainfalls like this latest one to meet the needs of crops.