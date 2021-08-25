2019 Rajah Shrine circus

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — The Shriners' show won't go on in Hamburg this year.

The Berks County-based Rajah Shrine announced Wednesday that it has canceled its 59th annual circus at the Hamburg Field House. It was scheduled for Oct. 20 through Oct. 24.

The shrine's board said it made the decision in the interest of personal safety and state health department guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we are a family oriented organization, our first and foremost interest is in the health and safety of the audience that would attend our annual circus," said Kraig. W. Leiby, the shrine's potentate. "In cancelling the Rajah Circus this year and working closely with the management of the Hamburg Field House, it will allow for more thorough preparation of this venue as we have rescheduled the circus to March 9–13, 2022."

The 2022 circus will feature eight shows over five days. Organizers said they will announce additional details early next year.

