HAMBURG, Pa. – Once upon a time, it was "come one, come all" to the Rajah Shrine Circus in Hamburg.
However, the pandemic has again halted the show before it had a chance to begin.
"It was not an easy decision, but we considered all the factors," said Greg Lewis, public relations director of the Rajah Shrine.
The Rajah Shrine's annual circus has been canceled for a second consecutive year, citing health and safety concerns for patrons and performers and staff.
"That is the hardest part, and the fact that we're not going to be there for those people," Lewis said.
Leaders say the return of the circus in the future is not certain.
Running uninterrupted every year from 1961 to 2020, the circus has been a staple for families in the area, visiting Reading for many years and, most recently, the Hamburg Field House.
"We're looking at something that over 60 years has been generational," Lewis said, "that I can remember taking my kids and grandchildren to the circus, and we're involving three generations right there."
The circus has helped raise money for the Rajah Shrine operation, which holds events to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network of 22 hospitals that provide expert orthopedic and burn care to children under 18 years of age, regardless of their ability to pay..
"I loved the circus," said Hamburg Mayor George Holmes. "The last circus they had in Hamburg I was at, enjoyed it immensely."
Holmes says while the circus is a beloved event, there are other live events the borough's field house is known for hosting.
"When I was a kid, Hamburg was known as the place if you wanted to go watch wrestling, or 'wrastlin' as some people call it," he said. "It's been a venue for many things, it still is a venue, and in the future I think it will continue to be a venue for all types of entertainment and live entertainment."
Holmes thinks today's generation may be outgrowing the circus.
"You look back in history, World War I soldiers had a term called 'seeing the elephant,' and what it meant was you saw everything," he said. "They were referring to circuses back in their day that used to travel across the country, so if you 'saw the elephant,' you saw the full deal."
He added, "That's a hundred years ago now and that era sadly is passing, but new traditions will be created and I try to look forward to the future."
Even though circus leaders won't promise the return of the circus, it's possible another form of affordable, family entertainment will take its place.
"It might be some kind of performance with just actors and acrobats," Lewis said. "It might be something we come back in a year from now with a presentation that people would want to come and see."
"I think they know what they're doing, and they'll create an event that people will want to come to," Holmes said.