READING, Pa. - As the Trump campaign tries to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, some voters in Berks County took to the streets because they want every vote counted.
"I think it's important that every person know that if they go through the trouble of voting, that vote will be counted," said Arthur Grim, of Wyomissing.
Several dozen voters stood on the corner of 5th and Penn in downtown Reading Wednesday night, holding signs demanding "liberty and justice for all."
"We are just here to demand that every single vote counts," said Jane Palmer, director for Berks Stands Up.
The rally came shortly after the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to temporarily stop mail-in ballot counting across Pennsylvania.
"I think that is going to disenfranchise our whole, a good portion of our population, to say, 'okay your vote doesn't count even though the rules were in place that they would count,'" said Dr. Neha Majmudar, of Berks Stands Up.
Grim, a retired judge, is familiar with court proceedings, having spent 30 years on the bench in Berks County.
In between holding a sign demanding elected officials not mess with his rights, he offered his take on the lawsuit.
"I cannot imagine that they have any legal standing to be successful in that objection. I really can't. Each of the individual states have a right to set up their own process and procedure. Sounds a little crazy because you get 50 ways of doing business but this is the way Pennsylvania's decided to do it," Grim said.
Rally-goers told WFMZ's Brian Sheehan that neither candidate should declare victory until every vote is counted. But they said they will accept the results either way.