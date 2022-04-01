SPRING TWP., Pa. – Ranch House restaurant is closing its doors after 49 years.
Thursday was a sad day for Joseph Wojciechowski. As he finished his lunch at Ranch House in Spring Township and got in his car, he knew it was one of his last meals at his favorite restaurant.
"We love their ice cream, we've loved their soups and sandwiches," Wojciechowski, from Riverview Park, said.
Ranch House announced on Facebook that it will be closing for good next Friday, April 8, after almost five decades in business.
"Gonna miss it," said Wojciechowski. "We really are, it's a shame."
"It's one of the hardest decisions I've ever made in my life," said Scott Schell, co-owner of Ranch House.
Schell owns Ranch House with his brother. He says it was simply time to downsize. They plan to focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township.
"My brother and I are both getting a little older," said Schell. "We have grandchildren now, and we want to focus on Schell's and still have some time for our families."
Unfortunately, that means closing the door on his other family — his long-time employees and loyal customers.
"It's just the kind of place that was home for a lot of people, including us, so it's very difficult," Schell said.
"It's cozy, you know a family-oriented place," said Donna Giglo from Sinking Spring.
Giglo eats breakfast at Ranch House two to three times a week and is taking the news hard.
"I was very disappointed and sad that the place is closing," Giglo said.
Customers like Giglo and Wojciechowski scramble to get their last licks of Ranch House in.
"We love their ice cream sundaes," Wojciechowski said.
Schell is assuring the community that his other spot, Schell's, isn't going anywhere.
Although Ranch House will be gone physically, emotionally it isn't going anywhere either.
"It's been a great 49 years," Schell said. "We loved it here, and there will always be a place in my heart for it along with our employees."