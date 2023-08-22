BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Blue Marsh Lake Park Ranger Kirsten Bell said the end of summer is typically a celebration, but one she wants people enjoy safely.

"We have the last two weekends of summer. We're expecting that it's going to be fairly busy," said Ranger Bell. "My number one recommendation is to wear a lifejacket or to have your loved ones wear a lifejacket."

Just this past weekend, officials said a 12-year-old boy died after disappearing into the water. Bern Township Police confirmed the boy's name, Shaakir Kisubi. A GoFundME page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

"The individual was not wearing a lifejacket. Was also swimming outside of the designated swim area," said Ranger Bell.

She is urging people to stay inside the designated swim area.

"The second biggest thing you can do is to not swim alone. Do not let your friends swim alone," urged Ranger Bell.

If you witness an emergency, she said to call 911 immediately and to not go in the water without a lifejacket, including on a boat.

"So, watch out for each other and if you see someone going too far out, one of your friends, or they're chasing something, just look out for them. Don't let them go out that far," added Ranger Bell.

Ranger Bell said to make sure you have a lifejacket that is the right size and fastened. She tells us there is a limited supply of lifejackets on loan at the lake.

Blue Marsh Lake officials are reminding people that there are also no lifeguards.