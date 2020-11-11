WEST READING, Pa. - As more cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up all over Berks County, testing options are becoming more widespread.
"It's hard to tell who has it and who doesn't, and the only way we're going to know is by testing," said Dr. Debra Powell, the director of infectious disease at Reading Hospital.
Powell said there are more COVID testing options now than in the springtime. Right now, Reading Hospital's staff is being trained to use a machine that will have results in 15 minutes.
"As long as the patient has enough virus, if they're symptomatic, they should have enough that we can detect it," said Powell.
Some local pediatricians are already using the rapid result tests. Powell said the plan is to use them for nursing home placements and in urgent care clinics. She said it will also help speed up the process of pool testing.
"If that pool comes back positive, we break the specimens up and then we can test those on that [machine] now [and not] go through another 3.5-to-4-hour test," said Powell. "We can get the result back within a half hour and then we'll know which of those were actually positive."
The 15-minute tests are slightly less sensitive than some of the other types, but Powell said in many cases, the speediness of the results is a benefit.
"A test that takes 5-7 days to return, you've lost the window of it being useful to you because you waited so long," said Powell.