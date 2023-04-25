READING, Pa. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Reading Area Water Authority issued a mandatory conservation notice for Reading water system customers.

In a statement posted to their website, RAWA stated it has implemented a mandatory 15% water use restriction due to tanks being at critically low levels.

Water authority officials say they are working with the Reading Fire Department and Berks County Department of Emergency Services to provide adequate water supplies in case of a fire.

The issue arose at RAWA's Maidencreek filter plant where it is unable to filter enough water.

The Western Berks Water Authority has been supplying resources where possible.

More information can be found on RAWA's website.