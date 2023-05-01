RAWA lifts water conservation notice for Reading

READING, Pa. - The Reading Area Water Authority has lifted a water conservation notice for the City of Reading that has been in place since last week.

Officials at RAWA said over the past 4 days, there have been significant improvements in the reservoirs and tank levels and the Maidencreek Filtration Plant is now producing a normal supply of water.

A rare form of algae in Lake Ontelaunee clogged filters at the plant, promoting water officials to issue a 15% mandatory water conservation order last week.

Due to conservation efforts and the cooperation of customers, RAWA lifted the order Monday morning.

Officials say levels at the reservoirs and tanks have reached capacity and the water quantity issues are now resolved.