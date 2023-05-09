READING, Pa. - Reading Area Water Authority officials are thanking customers for their recent help in conserving water.

The authority issued a mandatory conservation order last month after algae in Lake Ontelaunee clogged filters at the plant.

Officials say they were nervous but that the community came through.

RAWA said experience and connections helped as well, and that Philadelphia Water sent a lab tech that helped diagnose the problem.

"It changed our path of recovery dramatically. Attacking the algae versus the coagulant problem. It made a major difference," said Bill Murray, executive director of RAWA.