READING, Pa. - The Reading Area Water Authority gave an update late Thursday on water pressure and supply issues they've been working to correct all week.

Algae from Lake Ontelaunee clogged filters at RAWA's Maidencreek water treatment plant, causing pressure problems and prompting officials to institute a mandatory water conservation notice.

RAWA issued the following statement in its entirety:

Over the past 48 hours, we have implemented process changes, which had a positive effect on our ability to produce an adequate supply of water.

Your conservation efforts are having a significant impact on our ability to refill the reservoirs and tanks to normal levels.

We are continuing the 15% mandatory conservation order to maintain our success.

Once all tanks and reservoirs reach normal capacity we will notify you by swift reach, social media and news sources.

We sincerely appreciate each and every customers cooperation and support.

As a reminder, current conditions are strictly a quantity issue and there is absolutely no problems or concerns with the quality of water being produced.

Again thank you for your patience.