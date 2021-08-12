Water main break on Berkley Road in Reading
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. — A sinkhole may be to blame for the break of a water main in Reading.

That's according to an official with the Reading Area Water Authority, which responded Thursday morning to the break on Berkley Road in the city's Riverdale neighborhood.

RAWA crews dug a large hole in the street to make their repairs to the broken line. The RAWA official told 69 News that service was expected to be restored to customers in the area by late-morning.

A boil water advisory will be in effect until officials can confirm that the water is safe to drink.

RAWA's geologist is also working to confirm that a naturally occurring sinkhole caused the water main break.

