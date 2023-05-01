READING, Pa.- Reading Area Water Authority Executive Director Bill Murray says an unusual strain of algae was what caused problems with service for customers over the last week and a half.

The algae in Lake Ontelaunee caused water filters to clog at the Maidencreek Treatment Plant.

It was stifling water pressure, causing the authority to call for mandatory conservation efforts in the City of Reading.

"That was a bit of a problem, and once it was identified, then we were able to attack it," said Murray.

The 15% mandatory water conservation was lifted Monday and officials say the tanks and reservoirs are now back at normal levels.

"One of the things we do really well here is we learn from our experiences," Murray said.

Murray says there is equipment and testing to help catch these types of issues sooner. Because customers were so helpful with conservation efforts, RAWA was able to get back up and running more quickly.

Officials at RAWA believe the algae was a result of the warmer than normal winter.

"In our opinion, based on a lot of experience that these guys have up there, they've never seen the conditions we had this past winter," said Murray.