READING, Pa. - The Reading Area Water Authority is dealing with yet another main break.

This one was reported Thursday morning in the area of North Fifth and Spring streets in the city.

RAWA officials have not yet released any information about the break's impact on customers.

North Fifth Street is closed while crews work on repairs.

This is the latest in a series of recent breaks in the RAWA system. One of the biggest happened Monday morning on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township. The highway was closed until early Wednesday evening.

