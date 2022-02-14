READING, Pa. – Reading City Council heard a proposed plan Monday from the city administration that recommends all vacant homes be charged a registration fee.
Frank Denbowski, Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff, said the city was looking at a 2% vacant property tax, but explained the city would have to charge the fee through a registration process since state law does not permit a city to implement such a tax.
Denbowski said council had a similar draft ordinance in 2008 which never went anywhere.
"It's simply to protect the public health, safety and general welfare of our city," Denbowski said. "The goal here is to encourage the restoration of properties to productive use. By having this vacant property registration process, we'd be able to identify vacant properties and have a system in place to try to encourage the restoration to make sure that they are safe buildings."
Denbowski said the city would have to seek a request for proposal from a third-party service to administer the program but had no idea what such a service will cost.
Denbowski said that an American Community Survey conducted in 2019 revealed the city had more than 4,000 vacant properties, with 286 on the blighted list.
Through a registration fee, Denbowski said the city could generate $6.2 million annually.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz praised the idea.
"I know for myself, I have a vacant property catty-corner from my house," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "This would improve the value of the neighborhoods."
"We need to line up all the components that will make this work, figure out how we can be looking at the fees and not be afraid of this because the people that are abandoning these properties aren't afraid," she went on. "They're doing that because it saves them money that they don't have to invest, so we need to be able to take the same kind of strong approach."
Council President Jeffrey Waltman had different thoughts on the matter.
"I know on the surface, it sounds like the goal of this is to get rid of abandoned properties," Waltman said. "But I just don't like the idea of a standalone solution. It is something we need a comprehensive solution for."
"The other argument is there are lots of occupied properties in the city that are bringing down neighborhoods just as bad as some empty ones, and I think that needs to be noted," Waltman added.
"If somebody is paying their taxes, and they're keeping their property up to codes — whether it's empty or not — I don't know that they should be penalized," Waltman said. "And furthermore, if they're not paying their taxes and they're not keeping their property up to code, then that should be handled through the appropriate channels that we already have in place."
Waltman said the city sometimes creates unnecessary work.
"Instead of getting better at the core stuff, which we should be doing, we create more things," he said.
Parking ordinance for snow events
In other business, council adopted an amendment to the city code ordinance that outlines a plan of action for the Reading Parking Authority to follow during every snow event.
The amendment codifies a plan for the parking authority to offer free parking in designated parking garages during snow events.
Nathan Matz, executive director of the parking authority, recommended the change at a meeting in early January. He had explained that the amendment is intended to increase the efficiency of downtown snow removal.
The amendment will give the executive director the authority to post no-parking zones in the commercial core of the city prior to anticipated snowstorms.
Residents will then be required to move vehicles off the street to a designated parking garage until the snow has been removed from the street and the no-parking signs are removed.
North Ninth and Marion fire station
Also Monday, council introduced new ordinances that will authorize the appropriation of $4 million from the city's construction fund and the allocation of $5 million from the city's American Rescue Plan funds to complete the funding for the new fire station being constructed at North Ninth and Marion streets.
The total cost of the project, which is slated to be completed late this year, is $10.4 million.