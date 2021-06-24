READING, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, the Reading School Board adopted a final 2021-22 budget in the amount of $357 million.
The spending plan avoids a tax increase, which will keep the current tax rate of 17.93 mills.
Property owners will continue to pay $17.93 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, or $1,793 for a property assessed at $100,000.
COVID-19 health and safety plan
The board also approved a proposed COVID-19 health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year.
The American Rescue Plan Act requires districts to submit a plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Education by July 30 in order to receive elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds.
The plan does not speak to the models of instruction for the new school year, but rather, how the district plans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and offer a continuity of service.
The plan basically states the district will follow all updated guidance from the CDC and that it will complete building improvements related specifically to air quality and ventilation.
Welding, fabrication building proposal
Also Wednesday, the board heard a presentation from Jim Sarro, principal with Muhlenberg Greene Architects LTD, Wyomissing, for a proposed construction of a separate welding and fabrication building on vacant land on the campus of the Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center.
The center serves both the Reading and the Muhlenberg school districts.
Eric Kahler, administrative director at the CTC, said the school wants to create larger work areas with newer, up-to-date technology.
The proposed 8,000-square-foot building is estimated to cost $4.1 million.
Kahler said in order to proceed with the project, the CTC would need to seek a bond issue that would be guaranteed by the two school districts.